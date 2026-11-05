Donald Trump fan Nicki Minaj gives her verdict on Republicans' midterm drubbing

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Nicki Minaj has spoken out following Republican defeats in the midterm elections, which saw Democrats gain control of both the House and the Senate.

The rapper echoed the official White House response on social media, reminding her followers that Donald Trump remains the president.

Minaj also voiced her support for X owner Elon Musk, who contributed heavily to the Republican midterm campaign.

Donald Trump distanced himself from the election losses, claiming his party would have performed better had his name been on the ballot.

In his first public appearance after the results, Trump avoided discussing the losses and instead detailed White House ballroom restorations.

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Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support and parrots same message as White House post-midterms