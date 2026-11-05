Russell Brand investigated for raping schoolgirl as police warn there could be more victims

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Russell Brand is under investigation for two more alleged rapes, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and further victims could still come forward, police have warned following his conviction.

The actor and comedian, 51, was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.

The trial heard the star treated women as “disposable” and “amusements” to fill his voracious sexual appetite in a string of attacks between 2004 and 2009, by which time he had achieved “staggering fame”.

The Metropolitan Police believe more women may have been targeted by the serial sex offender and have confirmed he is currently under investigation over the alleged rapes of two more women.

One of the allegations under investigation was featured in a 2023 Channel 4 documentary Dispatches alleging sexual misconduct, court documents reveal. The woman alleges she was 16 when Brand sent a car to collect her from school for sexual encounters.

Brand has been interviewed under caution and files have been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy has led the probe into allegations against Brand (PA Wire)

Detective superintendent Andy Furphy, who has led a three-year probe into allegations against the celebrity, told The Independent that there is a “very distinct possibility” that the guilty verdicts will inspire even more women to come forward.

He insisted “our work is not done” and the live investigation into Brand’s conduct continues.

“Not just in this case, but in other cases, in my experience, when you achieve a conviction in something and it receives a level of publicity as well, it gives people the courage to come forward,” he said.

“They get strength from others and think, now I want to have my story told. I want to come forward and say what's happened to me. So in the Russell Brand case, I think it's a possibility there are more victims out there.”

Two further allegations were previously reviewed by prosecutors but did not pass the evidential threshold, The Independent understands.

Det Supt Furphy believes the trial, which has attracted global publicity, may also act as a “watershed moment” in terms of addressing offending which was wrapped up in the lad culture of the 90s and 00s – noting that crude and sexually explicit parts of Brand’s comedy which resurfaced in court now sound “deeply inappropriate”.

The stand-up comic signed off some of his shows by inviting women to meet him for sex, the trial heard, telling the audience “my age range is from 16 to death”.

Det Supt Furphy added: “It doesn't matter how long ago a crime took place. We're going to try and hold those people accountable for it.”

Brand and his wife Laura arriving at Southwark Crown Court (PA)

He said the star, now a married father-of-three, showed no remorse as he defended his actions in court, but noted his bravado “wilted away” in the witness box.

The detective said the star started his evidence quite loudly as he protested his innocence, but under cross-examination there were “bizarre” moments of silence and he had to be told to speak up by the judge.

“From what you see of the previous Russell Brand, he seems to be quite a flamboyant, articulate kind of character,” he added. “You didn't see any of that in the box at all.”

He added it was “deeply uncomfortable to listen to a perpetuation of rape myths” from Brand’s team, as his lawyer Ian Winter KC questioned why the women had not screamed, fought back or tried to escape during their attacks in his closing speech.

Mr Winter challenged one woman’s reaction to being allegedly “raped in the mouth” in a bar toilet in 2004 and questioned why a fan in her early 20s did not “just roll over and kick out” when she was anally raped in 2009.

According to Rape Crisis England and Wales, it is common for victims experiencing rape and sexual assault to freeze as part of the body’s natural responses to fear.

Brand has denied any wrongdoing (PA)

The police were also closely monitoring Brand’s commentary before and during the trial, including media appearances and podcasts in which he insisted that, despite his promiscuity, his encounters were always consensual.

This was difficult for the victims to hear, Det Supt Furphy said, but added it seemed to stop “just short” of commentary which could prejudice proceedings or prompt intervention from the Attorney General.

“It'd be fair to say it did impact on our victims, but he drove right up to the line and stopped just short of crossing over,” he said.

However, police did take action against one blogger who published details which risked compromising a victim’s anonymity.

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan asked officers in the court to arrest the individual, who was watching proceedings in an overspill courtroom, after concerns were raised about the details which had been published.

Initially, officers spoke to the blogger, got him to take down the information and banned him from court.

But he was later arrested at home, questioned and received a police caution after he republished compromising information on Youtube later that evening.

A Met Police spokesperson added: "The Met's investigation into allegations of rape made by two women remains ongoing.

"The suspect has previously been interviewed under caution in connection with the allegations.

"Files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants. Detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors as enquiries continue and further investigative work is carried out.

“Anyone who wishes to speak to detectives or make a report can contact the investigation team by email at CSOU@met.police.uk. Reports can also be made by calling 101 from within the UK and quoting reference 2321/04NOV26.”