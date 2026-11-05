Marco Rubio expected to step down and launch bid to be next US president

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly preparing to resign from Donald Trump’s cabinet to launch a bid for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

Sources in Washington and the UK government expect Mr Rubio to step down following disastrous midterm election results for Republicans, who lost control of both the House and the Senate.

Insiders suggest Mr Rubio needs to distance himself from controversial policies, including the war in Iran, to improve his prospects against key rival Vice President J. D. Vance.

Up to five cabinet members could leave the administration amidst public backlash over energy costs, foreign policy, and potential impeachment proceedings by Democrats.

The White House and the State Department strongly denied the reports, dismissing allegations of an impending departure as baseless.

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Marco Rubio ‘on resignation watch’ from Trump administration after midterms disaster