Trump's arch faces crucial vote after legal challenges

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The National Capital Planning Commission is set to vote on final approval for President Donald Trump's proposed 250-foot-high memorial arch in Washington, potentially allowing construction to begin within a day.

The proposed 12-story structure near the Potomac River would feature a large bronze statue of Lady Liberty, an observation deck, office spaces, and traffic rerouting, while administration officials state it will also serve a national security function.

Opponents, including the District of Columbia and the state of Virginia, argue the massive arch disrupts historic sightlines between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery and requires explicit congressional approval.

Three lawsuits have been filed to block the project, prompting U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to order the administration to notify the court within one hour of receiving any commission approval or construction permits.

While the project faces legal challenges and upcoming scrutiny from Democrats following midterm election gains, the planning commission remains heavily influenced by key White House appointees favoring rapid progress.

IN FULL

Key federal panel is expected to approve Trump's arch while it's being challenged in court