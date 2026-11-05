Voices: I was warned about Russell Brand 20 years ago – this verdict surprises no one

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Everyone knows someonewho’s had sex with Russell Brand.”

That’s what I was told, 20 or so years ago, when I was new to journalism, naive and wide-eyed. I took it as a warning, too, for the person who gave me that maxim had slept with Brand herself. From PRs to promoters to fellow comedians to newspaper reporters – even editors – no woman was safe, it seemed, from his sleazy attentions.

And now we hear whispers, at the end of an unsavoury, three-week trial – at which the comedian was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

That, just like the prolific and predatory sex offender Jimmy Savile – whose house of cards finally came crashing down a year after his death in 2012, revealing decades of exploitation and the sexual abuse of women and children – everybody “knew”, or at least had an “inkling”.

I even wrote about it myself, when the allegations against Brand first emerged in 2023, after Channel 4 Dispatches released a “special investigation” as part of a joint investigation with the Sunday Times. I “wasn’t surprised” about Brand, I said when the news first broke. I’m still not.

Shocked, certainly, that he managed to get away with it for so long – that seemingly, by virtue of using overly-florid prose and endlessly long, baffling sentences (and the old adage holds true: just because you use long words, it doesn’t mean you’re clever) he managed to somehow “filibuster” his way through the doors of institutions like Channel 4, MTV and the BBC.

He hid in plain sight there for years, but he also flaunted who he was. We just didn’t do anything about it. How else to explain the poor treatment of Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs – and the way that Brand and his former Radio 2 co-host, Jonathan Ross, left a series of lewd and explicit phone messages on his answering machine during a recorded radio broadcast? Brand bragged, of course, about sleeping with Sachs’s granddaughter – he was even forced to resign over it. The glaring thing is that he was showing us exactly who he was then, way back in 2008.

But still, we made excuses for him. And those same excuses became apparent during this trial: with talk of Brand’s “insane sexual appetite”, admissions that his bad behaviour was “normalised” – even though it was “on another level”.

Helen Berger, who worked as Brand’s personal assistant for a year, said he was "always in his underwear" when she went to his flat “and was sleeping with people day and night." She “did see Russell treat women poorly”, she said – he asked her to get the phone numbers of female fans for him – but people largely dismissed his behaviour. “It made me think, I guess, this is just the way he is”, she said.

And now we know the full and disgraceful truth: that the “way he was”, was a man who carried out a rape and sexual assaults while treating women as a “disposable commodity” and a “means to an end”.

That he had a threesome with a 21-year-old fan, backstage at the Hammersmith Apollo, after performing a stand-up comedy gig. That he forced her to strip off and shower – before forcing her into anal sex and calling her “disgusting” – at his house, days later.

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That he forced a female Channel 4 worker to give him a massage, too, in 2009 – then put his head in her lap. That he kissed and groped a radio worker in 2005 in a corridor

That he was “rampant”, according to prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC, in his desire to have sexual contact “whenever he wanted, whenever he pleased”; and that he liked to exercise “control” as he pursued his goal of sleeping with 5,000 women.

The thing is, he didn’t just hide in plain sight, either – he wrote about it. In his 2007 memoir “My Booky Wook”, he used the phrase “birthright orgasm”, adding: “If I want something – whether it’s a job or a woman – I will determinedly, resolutely, remove anything that’s in the way, until I possess the object of my desire.”

And it’s this that I have a real problem with. With Brand himself, of course – as with any man who uses power and privilege to abuse and intimidate women, particularly younger, disenfranchised women – but more pertinently: with the systems and organisations that let men like this get away with it.

That allow them to peacock, to behave terribly – let’s not forget, Brand was fired from MTV for dressing inappropriately, fired as a presenter on XFM for reading pornography (before being rehired, 13 years later), fired fromBBC Radio 2 for Sachsgate – but he just kept coming back, because we welcomed him (and I’m using the royal “we”).

We bought tickets to his gigs, 6.62m of us watched his pathetic “messiah” act on YouTube (before it demonetised him when he tried to publicly contest the 2023 allegations), 11.2m of us listened to his ridiculous conspiracy theories on X, 3.8m of us tuned in to watch him swagger on Instagram, 1.2m of us consumed his blathering livestream content on Rumble. Why? Because we didn’t see his crimes as “serious” enough – or didn’t want to.

Because we accepted, collectively, that sometimes – when it comes to powerful, mouthy men – that’s just “the way he was”. He had an “appetite” for it. Shrug emoji.

And it’s not good enough. Frankly, I don't like seeing it presented – or “re-Branded" – like that. I don't buy that any man's toxic display should be rebranded as being somehow unique, or discerning, or as some kind of affliction, preference, trait or appetite. It only serves to legitimise the behaviour – without accountability. The same applies when we hear of male celebrities who claim they have "sex addiction" or who blame their sexist or racist outbursts on ADHD or autism, making neurodiversity a scapegoat for their own misdemeanours.

We have to reconcile and accept that we all fell for Russell Brand’s cult of personality – that we were groomed for it. And when I saw the photographs of his wife, Laura Brand, holding his hand on the way into court – when I heard her testimony that yes, her husband had cheated on her by sleeping with other women when they first dated in 2006 and 2007, that she was “aware of his promiscuity” and “it was difficult for him to be monogamous”, but that he was a “caring” and “kind” person – I believe she was groomed, too. That she’s still being groomed: to believe his bulls**t.

Men like this will continue to get away with behaviours exactly like this, as long as we let them. We know where they are – they’re in positions of power, usually. One man like this – a man who was found liable for sexual abuse in the 1990s; a man who was ordered to pay $5.8m as compensation for defamation – is in the White House, right now.

Russell Brand may have finally got what he deserved, but the real question is: how long are we going to keep letting men like this get away with it?