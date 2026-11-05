Seamus Coleman takes on new Republic of Ireland role as Everton legend ponders his playing future

Seamus Coleman (Niall Carson/PA) PA Wire

Seamus Coleman has been handed a fresh role within the Republic of Ireland set-up by manager Heimir Hallgrimsson, who wants to help extend the veteran defender's playing career.

The former Ireland captain has been drafted in as part of a new ‘hybrid role’.

Coleman, 38, has been a free agent since his departure from Everton at the end of last season. He has spoken openly about the possibility of retiring from the game.

Hallgrimsson named a 24-man squad for this month's Nations League fixtures against Austria and Kosovo, and Coleman's name was not on the list.

But the manager went out of his way to announce that the full-back would be joining up with the group. Coleman will work alongside the management group during the camp.

Coleman bid farewell to Everton at the end of last season (Getty)

He will also take part in some of the team's training sessions, which keeps alive the possibility of adding to his 81 international caps.

“I can inform you that Seamus will be in some sort of a hybrid role this camp. He is going to do the sessions with the players, but he is going to be in a leadership role and supportive role with us as coaches,” explained Hallgrimsson.

“Hopefully that will get him to start playing again. That’s our aim, to try to push him to continue playing. He has expressed that he wants to do that. We need to see where he is at. He hasn’t done team training for some period now, so we need to see where he is at.

“Obviously it’s tempting (to call him up) with how he did for us without playing much for Everton. It makes us believe that he can always play for the national team and do good. But we will have to wait and see.”

There were few surprises elsewhere in the squad. Fit-again skipper Nathan Collins returns, along with Harvey Vale and goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Ireland travel to Linz on November 14. They then host Kosovo in Dublin three days later.

Two wins from those games could see them promoted to League A. A single point may be enough to secure a play-off spot as they look to position themselves for European Championship qualification.

Shea Lacey could qualify for Ireland through his father (Getty)

Josh Cullen was not called on by Hallgrimsson. The Burnley midfielder has only recently returned from a lengthy lay-off, and the manager is instead allowing him to build his readiness before adding to his workload.

“I spoke to Josh in London, he’s very close to fitness but maybe not international fitness. Not a 90-minute fitness,” he said. “He wants to wait and fully get his fitness back with staff at his club.”

The fixtures also come too soon for Evan Ferguson and Jaden Umeh, who are each working their way back from injuries.

Hallgrimsson was more guarded on the subject of Shea Lacey. The Manchester United prospect is a Liverpool-born England youth international who could qualify for Ireland through his father.

Asked whether he had made any contact to check on the 19-year-old's interest, he said: “Not from me, that would be for other guys within the association to have that contact. It was interesting, looking at his Irish connection…interesting.”