Russell Brand found guilty of one rape and three sexual assaults

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Comedian and TV presenter Russell Brand has been found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial lasting nearly four weeks.

The jury deliberated for eight and a half hours before convicting the 51-year-old of raping a fan in 2009, alongside sexually assaulting three women employed by MTV, Capital Radio, and Channel 4 between 2004 and 2009.

Brand was cleared of three other charges, comprising two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault, which related to allegations from 1999, 2001, and 2004.

During the trial, Brand denied the allegations and claimed to be the target of a media conspiracy, but faced testimony from six women alongside evidence from his own 2007 autobiography regarding his sexual conduct.

Following the jury's verdicts, Mr Justice Bennathan informed Brand that a substantial custodial sentence would be imposed, with the formal sentencing hearing scheduled for Monday.

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Russell Brand trial verdict live: Comedian guilty of rape and sexual assault