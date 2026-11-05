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Russell Brand found guilty of one rape and three sexual assaults
By Amy-Clare MartinTristan Kirk,2 days ago
- Comedian and TV presenter Russell Brand has been found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial lasting nearly four weeks.
- The jury deliberated for eight and a half hours before convicting the 51-year-old of raping a fan in 2009, alongside sexually assaulting three women employed by MTV, Capital Radio, and Channel 4 between 2004 and 2009.
- Brand was cleared of three other charges, comprising two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault, which related to allegations from 1999, 2001, and 2004.
- During the trial, Brand denied the allegations and claimed to be the target of a media conspiracy, but faced testimony from six women alongside evidence from his own 2007 autobiography regarding his sexual conduct.
- Following the jury's verdicts, Mr Justice Bennathan informed Brand that a substantial custodial sentence would be imposed, with the formal sentencing hearing scheduled for Monday.
IN FULL
Russell Brand trial verdict live: Comedian guilty of rape and sexual assault