Country legend Garth Brooks announces Ireland tour: How to get tickets

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American country music star Garth Brooks has announced a 10-date tour across the island of Ireland taking place in 2027.

The tour will see the singer perform live concerts in Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny, Galway, and Belfast.

The news follows a history of Irish concert disputes, including five cancelled Dublin shows in 2014, before Brooks returned to play five dates at Croke Park in 2022.

Brooks described the tour as a dream come true, praising the Irish audience’s love for music.

Tickets for all 10 concert dates across Ireland will go on sale next Thursday.

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