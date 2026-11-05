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Music

Country legend Garth Brooks announces Ireland tour: How to get tickets

By Tom Murray,

2 days ago
  • American country music star Garth Brooks has announced a 10-date tour across the island of Ireland taking place in 2027.
  • The tour will see the singer perform live concerts in Cork, Limerick, Kilkenny, Galway, and Belfast.
  • The news follows a history of Irish concert disputes, including five cancelled Dublin shows in 2014, before Brooks returned to play five dates at Croke Park in 2022.
  • Brooks described the tour as a dream come true, praising the Irish audience’s love for music.
  • Tickets for all 10 concert dates across Ireland will go on sale next Thursday.

IN FULL

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