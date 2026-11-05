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Celebrities

London jury convicts Russell Brand of rape and sexual assault

By Via AP news wire,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hXDu_1GnCZntl00
Britain Russell Brand Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A jury in London on Thursday convicted Russell Brand of rape and sexual assault.

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