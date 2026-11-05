London jury convicts Russell Brand of rape and sexual assault

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=49hXDu_1GnCZntl00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hXDu_1GnCZntl00" width="1200" height="800" >\u003cfigcaption>Britain Russell Brand Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp> A jury in \u003ca href="https://www.the-independent.com/topic/london" rel="nofollow">London\u003c/a> on Thursday convicted \u003ca href="https://www.the-independent.com/topic/russell-brand" rel="nofollow">Russell Brand\u003c/a> of rape and sexual assault.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>