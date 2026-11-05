Danish comedian unwittingly stars in elaborate TV prank

Denmark Comedian Ritzau Scanpix

Danish comedian Rasmus Wallbridge spent four months thinking he was making a feature film with his longtime creative partner. The project turned out to be an elaborate television prank filmed with hidden cameras, triggering a public backlash in Denmark.

“Everyone Loves Rasmus,” the resulting show, premiered on Danish broadcaster TV 2’s platforms on Oct. 26. It was pulled less than a week later after facing a huge outcry in Denmark, and TV 2 issued an apology to Wallbridge.

For most of the shoot, Wallbridge thought he was developing a Danish horror-comedy with his creative partner Martin Johannes Larsen. Instead, hidden cameras tucked behind mirrors, disguised as coffee cups and USB sticks, and even sewn into his own clothing captured his interactions with people he believed were actors and collaborators on the project.

Over 100 people were involved in the production of the show, according to TV 2, including various Danish celebrities. Most knew what was going on.

“Basically, it’s about having courage,” Larsen, Wallbridge’s partner, said about the concept of the show before its launch. “To explore and push the boundaries and create something that’s never been seen before. Otherwise, nothing ever happens.”

Wallbridge was told the truth before the show aired and he had the power to block the broadcast, TV 2 said.

“It’s pretty crazy to think about what was actually going on around me,” Wallbridge said. “I threw myself 100 percent into the film project because it’s a huge dream for me, so I was deeply invested in the whole thing.”

“As a comedian, I can definitely see why it’s fun,” he added. “It feels a bit like I’ve been on a real-life version of ‘Klovn’,” he said, referring to a Danish comedy about an awkward comedian whose more successful best friend repeatedly manipulates him.

While the comedian's initial reaction seemed mild, the show drew a barrage of criticism.

Critics said Wallbridge was “gaslighted” throughout the experience. Some argued that, given the number of influential figures involved in the production, he may have feared career repercussions if he tried to block the show’s release.

TV 2 said some members of the cast, their families and others involved in the production have received abusive messages and even direct threats.

At the end of October, Wallbridge wrote on Instagram he was aware of the public debate but was choosing to stay silent. He also said those closest to him knew nothing about the real nature of the series while it was being filmed.

Larsen apologized and said the series was meant to be a homage to Wallbridge, not mockery.