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Soccer

Enzo Maresca gives verdict on Gianluigi Donnarumma performance against RB Leipzig

By Andy Hampson,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdpgN_1GnBU0XD00
The Italian made a number of uncharacteristic mistakes against RB Leipzig Getty
  • Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has publicly backed Gianluigi Donnarumma despite the goalkeeper making a mistake during City's 3-2 Champions League victory at RB Leipzig.
  • Maresca insisted he is not concerned about Donnarumma's form, highlighting a crucial save the Italy international made shortly before his error.
  • Although pleased with the result in Germany, Maresca called on his side to stop conceding silly goals after City surrendered the lead twice during the match.
  • Erling Haaland secured the win with a 78th-minute strike, marking his 14th goal of the season and his 62nd in 61 Champions League appearances.
  • Haaland's match-winner leaves him just one goal away from equalling Eric Brook as Manchester City's second-highest goalscorer of all time.

IN FULL

Enzo Maresca addresses Gianluigi Donnarumma form after latest Man City blunder

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