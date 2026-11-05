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Soccer
Enzo Maresca gives verdict on Gianluigi Donnarumma performance against RB Leipzig
By Andy Hampson,3 days ago
- Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has publicly backed Gianluigi Donnarumma despite the goalkeeper making a mistake during City's 3-2 Champions League victory at RB Leipzig.
- Maresca insisted he is not concerned about Donnarumma's form, highlighting a crucial save the Italy international made shortly before his error.
- Although pleased with the result in Germany, Maresca called on his side to stop conceding silly goals after City surrendered the lead twice during the match.
- Erling Haaland secured the win with a 78th-minute strike, marking his 14th goal of the season and his 62nd in 61 Champions League appearances.
- Haaland's match-winner leaves him just one goal away from equalling Eric Brook as Manchester City's second-highest goalscorer of all time.
IN FULL
Enzo Maresca addresses Gianluigi Donnarumma form after latest Man City blunder