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Rugby

Wales head coach faces controversy over squad selection for Japan clash

By Luke Baker,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TlexZ_1GnBTx7g00
Jac Morgan recently moved to the Gallagher Premiership to play for Gloucester PA Wire
  • Head coach Steve Tandy has selected a record nine England-based players in the Wales starting line-up to face Japan in Cardiff.
  • Tandy defended the selection of overseas personnel, insisting that Wales must embrace picking the best available players regardless of where they play club rugby.
  • The line-up includes a powerful new centre partnership of Max Llewellyn and Eddie James, forming one of the heaviest midfield combinations in Welsh rugby history.
  • Tandy has made seven changes to the team following their 43-0 defeat to South Africa in July, with Archie Griffin and Dafydd Jenkins returning from injury.
  • The fixture against Japan kicks off the autumn section of Wales' Nations Championship campaign, which also includes upcoming home matches against New Zealand and Australia.

IN FULL

Wales make history with team to face Japan

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