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Rugby
Wales head coach faces controversy over squad selection for Japan clash
By Luke Baker,3 days ago
- Head coach Steve Tandy has selected a record nine England-based players in the Wales starting line-up to face Japan in Cardiff.
- Tandy defended the selection of overseas personnel, insisting that Wales must embrace picking the best available players regardless of where they play club rugby.
- The line-up includes a powerful new centre partnership of Max Llewellyn and Eddie James, forming one of the heaviest midfield combinations in Welsh rugby history.
- Tandy has made seven changes to the team following their 43-0 defeat to South Africa in July, with Archie Griffin and Dafydd Jenkins returning from injury.
- The fixture against Japan kicks off the autumn section of Wales' Nations Championship campaign, which also includes upcoming home matches against New Zealand and Australia.
IN FULL
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