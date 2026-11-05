A Jet2holidays Cyprus foodie expert reveals the best places to eat on the island

Cyprus is one of the easiest winter sun destinations to reach from the UK, and while it offers warm temperatures and sunshine, one of the island’s biggest draws is its fresh produce and multicultural cooking traditions involving slow cooking and sharing meze dishes.

To help you plan your next foodie trip, Nicky Marston, Jet2holidays Cyprus regional manager, has shared her favourite places to eat while on holiday on the Mediterranean island.

For travellers looking to sample some of Cyprus’ best seafood, she implores you to look no further than the family-run Vassos Fish Tavern in Ayia Napa.

“The story dates back to the 1960s, when Ayia Napa was little more than a tiny fishing village. Back then, Vassos was a local fisherman who owned a small shack by the harbour. After a long morning at sea, the local fishermen would gather there for a coffee and some freshly caught fish,” she says.

“As the years went by and Ayia Napa transformed into one of Cyprus’s most popular seaside resorts, Vassos’s little shack gradually grew into one of the area’s best-known seafood restaurants.”

Despite its success, Vassos Fish Tavern has stuck to its roots, still using seafood supplied by local fishermen, which you can enjoy in its harbourfront setting overlooking the sea.

Ms Marston also recommends Spartiatis, which she says is considered one of the best seafood restaurants in the Protaras area, if not in the whole of Cyprus.

“If you’re the kind of traveller who prefers discovering the places where the locals go rather than sticking to the usual tourist hotspots, then look no further. Spartiatis is all about fresh fish, delicious seafood and a beautiful seaside setting,” she says.

The Cyprus specialist says she usually goes for the fish meze so you can try a little bit of everything, but warns diners to book well in advance, as this restaurant’s good seafood reputation is no secret.

Further inland, Ms Marston says the place for “proper” Cypriot meze, freshly cooked dishes served alongside an assortment of dips, is found in the village of Tochni.

“Here you’ll find one of my favourite hidden gems on the island, Tochni Tavern,” the Jet2holidays expert tells us. “As a true foodie who has tried hundreds of restaurants across Cyprus, I can confidently say that this place offers one of the most memorable traditional Cypriot dining experiences you’ll find anywhere on the island.”

To accompany this long, leisurely lunch, Ms Marston says there’s an excellent wine list showcasing some of the best wines from wineries in the surrounding region.

While Cyprus has no national dish, if it did, Ms Marston thinks it would be souvla: large chunks of meat slow-cooked over a hot charcoal barbecue. And there is no better place to experience it than Viklari.

“This is not your typical restaurant. Forget fancy wine lists, extensive menus or endless dishes to choose from. In fact, Viklari doesn’t even have a menu! They do one thing, and they do it exceptionally well: souvla.”

“All you have to do is decide whether you’d like chicken, pork or a combination of both, and before long, a generous platter of freshly grilled meat straight from the barbecue will arrive at your table.

“It’s accompanied by some of the most delicious homemade chunky fried potatoes, traditional Cypriot salad, local dips and freshly baked village bread. Simple, rustic and absolutely delicious.”

Read more: The best hotels in Cyprus, from luxury beach resorts to spa stays