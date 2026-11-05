5 biggest revelations in Netflix's disturbing new Natalee Holloway documentary

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Natalee’s mother, Beth Holloway, confronted primary suspect Joran van der Sloot hours after arriving in Aruba, suspecting immediately that he was lying about her daughter’s whereabouts. Former Aruban Deputy Police Chief Gerold Dompig claimed that Joran changed his story roughly “40 times” during his initial police interrogation in June 2005. The docuseries features FBI surveillance footage from May 2010 showing Joran attempting to extort $250,000 from the Holloway family in exchange for the location of Natalee’s remains. An FBI DNA analysis debunked a 2021 tip and blouse sent to journalist Greta van Susteren, confirming the item was part of an anonymous scam. While serving a Peruvian prison sentence for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores, Joran married and fathered a child before being extradited to the United States in 2023.

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What happened to Natalee Holloway? Mystery murder by Joran van der Sloot explained