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5 biggest revelations in Netflix's disturbing new Natalee Holloway documentary
By Tom Murray,3 days ago
- Natalee’s mother, Beth Holloway, confronted primary suspect Joran van der Sloot hours after arriving in Aruba, suspecting immediately that he was lying about her daughter’s whereabouts.
- Former Aruban Deputy Police Chief Gerold Dompig claimed that Joran changed his story roughly “40 times” during his initial police interrogation in June 2005.
- The docuseries features FBI surveillance footage from May 2010 showing Joran attempting to extort $250,000 from the Holloway family in exchange for the location of Natalee’s remains.
- An FBI DNA analysis debunked a 2021 tip and blouse sent to journalist Greta van Susteren, confirming the item was part of an anonymous scam.
- While serving a Peruvian prison sentence for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores, Joran married and fathered a child before being extradited to the United States in 2023.
IN FULL
What happened to Natalee Holloway? Mystery murder by Joran van der Sloot explained