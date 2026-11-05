Russell Brand guilty verdict live: ‘Predatory’ comedian told he faces long prison sentence after rape conviction

PA

Russell Brand is facing years behind bars after he was found guilty of one count of rape and three sexual assaults following a dramatic four-week trial.

Brand, now 51, preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood film star.

His victims told the trial how he had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of their first meeting, using his immense fame to pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women.

At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, after deliberating for eight-and-a-half hours.

He was cleared by the jury of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

The comedian stood upright in the dock and showed limited emotion as the verdicts were delivered.

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan told Brand the charges meant he faced “a custodial sentence of some length” when he is sentenced on Monday.