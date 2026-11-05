Sugababes’ Amelle Berrabah on navigating overnight success and her money advice for young people

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When Amelle Berrabah joined the Sugababes, fame and fortune arrived almost overnight. Catapulted into the pop stratosphere, the sudden wealth felt surreal – money came rolling in so fast it barely registered as her own.

Yet behind the whirlwind success, critical financial guidance was missing; terms like ISAs and SIPPs were never explained, leaving essential money questions unanswered. In this latest episode of Me, Myself and Money, Amelle reflects on navigating sudden wealth, the crucial lessons learned from her past financial missteps, and the candid, practical advice she would give young people today to secure their financial futures.