BT reports £1.1bn profit as almost 8,000 roles slashed from workforce

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Telecoms giant BT has reduced its UK workforce by nearly 8,000 to 90,000 in the six months to the end of September as part of an ongoing cost-cutting programme.

Most of the job reductions occurred within the Openreach division following the peak of its fibre network build.

The savings drive helped boost BT's pre-tax profits by 12 per cent year-on-year to £1.1 billion for the half-year.

BT recently rescued TalkTalk for £400 million, protecting 900 jobs in Salford, though the deal remains under regulatory review by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The company aims to reduce its core workforce to between 65,000 and 70,000 by 2030 while targeting £3.5 billion in annual cost savings.

IN FULL

BT sheds nearly 8,000 more jobs as cost-cutting drive continues