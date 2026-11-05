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Crime
Blood bank fridges heated up to 110C in cyberattack
By Anthony Cuthbertson,3 days ago
- Hackers targeted cold-storage facilities at the French Blood Establishment by reprogramming refrigeration temperatures from -30C to 110C, though monitoring systems prevented damage to blood plasma samples.
- The incident coincided with widespread cyber attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems across at least 10 European countries, including a small number of freezers in the UK.
- No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, prompting the European Union to hold discussions with national authorities to coordinate a response.
- National Cyber Security Centre chief Dr Richard Horne warned that a lack of investment in critical technology has left vital computer systems vulnerable.
- Security experts warned that artificial intelligence tools have significantly lowered the barrier to entry for hackers, allowing them to exploit critical infrastructure at greater speed and scale.
IN FULL