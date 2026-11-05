Blood bank fridges heated up to 110C in cyberattack

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Hackers targeted cold-storage facilities at the French Blood Establishment by reprogramming refrigeration temperatures from -30C to 110C, though monitoring systems prevented damage to blood plasma samples.

The incident coincided with widespread cyber attacks on supermarket refrigeration systems across at least 10 European countries, including a small number of freezers in the UK.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, prompting the European Union to hold discussions with national authorities to coordinate a response.

National Cyber Security Centre chief Dr Richard Horne warned that a lack of investment in critical technology has left vital computer systems vulnerable.

Security experts warned that artificial intelligence tools have significantly lowered the barrier to entry for hackers, allowing them to exploit critical infrastructure at greater speed and scale.

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Hackers turn up blood bank fridges to boiling temperatures