MasterChef in festive shake-up as celebrity chefs go head-to-head

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BBC One has announced a two-part MasterChef festive special, judged by Grace Dent and Giorgio Locatelli.

The first episode sees five celebrity chefs, including Aldo Zilli and Rachel Allen, competing for the golden whisk.

Contestants will face challenges such as creating innovative dishes using Christmas leftovers.

The second episode features a festive rematch among top restaurant critics, including current critics’ champion Jay Rayner.

The BBC has not yet confirmed the broadcast dates for the special, which will also stream on BBC iPlayer.

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Celebrity chefs to battle for golden whisk in MasterChef Christmas special