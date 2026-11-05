Expert gives verdict on the healthiest milk after surprising new study

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Supermarkets stock numerous types of plant-based milks, from almond and oat to the lesser-known alternative – pea milk.

But making the switch from dairy milk to plant-based alternatives could carry health risks because they contain fewer vital vitamins and minerals.

That’s according to a study published in the Lancet Planetary Health journal that suggested even doing a partial swap may lead to deficiency in nutrients such as iodine, which is essential for thyroid function and healthy brains.

“The recent Lancet study raises a valid concern because people may swap dairy for plant-based alternatives without realising they're losing some of the nutrients they were previously getting,” Rob Hobson, registered nutritionist and author of the low appetite cookbook, told The Independent.

Many plant-based milks are fortified with calcium, iodine and B vitamins. But how do they compare to the natural nutrients found in dairy milk? The Independent takes a look.

Cow's milk

A 200ml glass of milk is packed with nutrients. A drink of this size contains about 7g of high-quality protein, along with calcium, vitamin B12, riboflavin and iodine.

For context, it’s recommended that women should eat 45g of protein and men should eat 55.5g of protein each day — the equivalent of about two and a half pints of milk.

“The iodine is particularly useful because it's needed for normal thyroid function, and dairy is one of the main sources in the UK diet,” Mr Hobson said.

“The nutritional content is fairly similar across whole, semi-skimmed and skimmed milk when it comes to protein and calcium. The main difference is the fat and calorie content, with whole milk containing more saturated fat,” Mr Hobson said.

That means consumers are likely getting a similar amount of calcium whether they buy a red cap milk or blue, which is vital for bone and muscle health.

A 200ml glass of milk is packed with protein and calcium, according to nutritionists (Getty/iStock)

Almond milk

Almond milk is particularly appealing for those who are watching their calorie intake, Mr Hobson explained. That’s because the unsweetened varieties are usually very low in calories.

The milk-alternative is also very low in saturated fat . But it can also be very low in protein — often less than 1g per 100ml.

Fresh almonds are packed with healthy fats, plant protein and fibre, but the same is not true for the milk.

“People sometimes assume almond milk has the same nutritional benefits as almonds, but most contain relatively few nuts, so you're not getting the same amount of protein, fibre or healthy fats as you would from eating them whole,” Mr Hobson said.

“There's nothing wrong with choosing almond milk, especially if you enjoy the taste, but I'd look for one fortified with calcium and vitamins. If you're using it to replace cow's milk completely, it's also worth checking that you're getting enough protein and iodine elsewhere in your diet,” he added.

Oat milk

Oat milk is another popular alternative — it’s creamy, sweet and particularly good in coffee.

Although it is often fortified like other plant alternatives, its protein content is quite low.

While it can be part of a healthy diet, Mr Hobson warned it’s not reliable as a significant source of protein.

“It generally contains more carbohydrate than almond or soya milk, although that isn't necessarily a bad thing. The amount of protein is quite low compared with cow's milk, and while oats themselves are a good source of fibre, most oat milks don't contain enough beta-glucan to provide the cholesterol-lowering benefits associated with eating oats,” Mr Hobson said.

He also explained that oat milks also contain sugars which are produced when the oat starch is broken down during processing, even if no sugar has been added.

“I'd choose an unsweetened fortified version where possible, particularly if you're drinking it regularly,” he added.

Oat milk is popular for it’s creamy texture and sweet taste (Getty/iStock)

Soya milk

It was one of the first non-dairy milk alternatives to become widely available and it could be one of the best alternatives.

“Fortified soya milk would be my first choice if someone wanted a plant-based alternative that comes closest to cow's milk nutritionally. It contains a similar amount of protein, usually around 7g per 200ml, and provides all nine essential amino acids, which makes it a good-quality plant protein,” Mr Hobson said.

“It's also low in saturated fat and contains more unsaturated fats, which is a positive from a heart health perspective. When fortified with calcium, vitamin B12, riboflavin and iodine, it can make a very good alternative to dairy,” he added.

But it’s best to choose an unsweetened fortified version to reap the most benefits.

Coconut milk

Coconut milk sold in a carton — not to be confused with the canned version used in cooking which is much richer and high in fat — tends to be low in protein but also lower in calories.

But is also has the least amount of nutrients when compared to other milks and often does not contain iodine. Some brands also contain more saturated fat than other plant-based alternatives.

“Coconut milk is fine if you enjoy the flavour, but nutritionally it doesn't offer as much as cow's milk or fortified soya milk. I'd choose a fortified version and make sure you're getting enough protein from other foods,” Mr Hobson said.

Pea milk

Pea milk may be one of the more unusual alternatives out there, but it may be one of the best when it comes to nutrients and protein.

“I think pea milk is one of the more interesting plant-based alternatives because it can provide a reasonable amount of protein, unlike almond, oat or coconut milk. It's made using protein extracted from peas, and some brands contain amounts approaching those found in cow's milk,” Mr Hobson said.

“It's generally low in saturated fat and can also be fortified with calcium and vitamins, which makes it a useful alternative for people who don't want dairy or soya,” he aded.

However, the nutritional content may vary between produces and it’s best to look for added calcium and vitamin B12 and check the protein content.

What is the verdict?

Although plant-based milks are often seen as “healthier”, drinking cow’s milk is a convenient way to get several useful nutrients and there is no reason to swap if you are able to eat dairy products.

But for those avoiding dairy, unsweetened fortified soya milk, followed by a well-fortified pea milk, are the top alternatives for overall nutrient content.

Mr Hobson stressed that not all plant-based milks are fortified and to chose a product that contains added calcium, vitamin B12, riboflavin and iodine.