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Local Authority
E-bike crackdown as government targets drunk riding and nuisance parking
By Paris Ibell,3 days ago
- The Department for Transport has launched a consultation to establish nationwide regulations for shared e-bike operators such as Lime, Voi and Forest, aiming to end the current fragmented rules across different regions.
- The proposed national standards seek to tackle nuisance pavement parking, antisocial behaviour, drunk cycling, pavement riding and underage usage, while giving local authorities greater enforcement powers.
- Under the potential new regulations, operators may be required to hold mandatory insurance so that pedestrians injured by shared e-bike riders can claim compensation.
- Transport secretary Heidi Alexander is collaborating with London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to grant Transport for London devolved powers to standardise e-bike enforcement across all London boroughs.
- Industry leaders from Lime and Forest, alongside charity representatives from Guide Dogs, have welcomed the consultation, stating that clear standards will improve pedestrian safety and create a more coherent transport system.
IN FULL