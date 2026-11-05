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Local Authority

E-bike crackdown as government targets drunk riding and nuisance parking

By Paris Ibell,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BR5h0_1Gn8nC6j00
People navigate around rental e-bikes parked on a pavement in London Getty
  • The Department for Transport has launched a consultation to establish nationwide regulations for shared e-bike operators such as Lime, Voi and Forest, aiming to end the current fragmented rules across different regions.
  • The proposed national standards seek to tackle nuisance pavement parking, antisocial behaviour, drunk cycling, pavement riding and underage usage, while giving local authorities greater enforcement powers.
  • Under the potential new regulations, operators may be required to hold mandatory insurance so that pedestrians injured by shared e-bike riders can claim compensation.
  • Transport secretary Heidi Alexander is collaborating with London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to grant Transport for London devolved powers to standardise e-bike enforcement across all London boroughs.
  • Industry leaders from Lime and Forest, alongside charity representatives from Guide Dogs, have welcomed the consultation, stating that clear standards will improve pedestrian safety and create a more coherent transport system.

IN FULL

Government to crack down on ‘wild west’ e-bike parking

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