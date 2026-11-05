Voices: Numberplates for cyclists? On yer bike!

Lime Bikes block the pavement in the City of London, next to an empty cycle lane Paul Clements

Andy Burnham’s campaign against the minor irritations of modern life has moved on from loud music on trains, subscription rip-offs, vape shops and potholes… to e-bikes.

We all recognise the complaint, and may have even made it ourselves: “They are a menace, whizzing on the pavement, on the wrong side of the road, going through red lights… there ought to be a law against them.”

Heidi Alexander, the transport secretary, knows an electoral majority – car drivers and pedestrians – when she sees one, and is “taking decisive action”. There will be a consultation. There may even be guidelines.

It is all very Andy. The prime minister himself is quoted as saying, “E-bikes can make getting around that bit easier, but when they block pavements or are used irresponsibly they can be a real frustration.” He wants to give communities “more control”, with the now-familiar contradiction between national standards and more power for mayors.

What he and Alexander ought to be saying is, “On yer bike.”

They could be saying that the e-bike revolution is one of the great transformations for the better of urban life – and that we should have much, much more of it. They make short journeys in cities quicker, easier and healthier. They reduce traffic jams. They are safer for women at night.

Above all, they are an enjoyable way to get around: the whoosh, the ease of modest speed, the wind in your face. The freshness of the increasingly good-quality air in London (which is certainly better for you than the closed air of Tube trains and buses).

A pavement cyclist on a Lime Bike in Maryland, east London (Paul Clements)

I admit that I write from personal experience. I know I am fortunate. I live in London and e-bikes are perfectly suited to me. I use them all the time, except when I am riding a push bike. I use trains and buses when necessary. I have never owned a car.

But I am not alone, as shown by the vast ranks of Lime, Voi and Forest bikes that have sprung up across the city. More people will use them as they discover how easy they are. They should be encouraged, not scolded.

That said, irresponsible behaviour should of course be punished. Existing laws about traffic lights and riding on or obstructing pavements should be enforced. There may be a case for requiring visible numberplates for delivery riders – although I personally find their riding alarming but perfectly safe, and quick and cheap home deliveries and takeaways are another great leap forward in the quality of life for millions in recent years.

Beyond that, the role of the state should be to make it easier to use e-bikes, to provide more parking spaces for them – at the expense of car parking, yes, but they take up a fraction of the space in return for all the benefits listed above.

One of the few things for which Boris Johnson will always deserve credit was for building a network of segregated cycle lanes in central London. This involved taking a scarce resource – road space – away from four-wheeled vehicles and standing up to furious London taxi drivers as the Embankment was dug up to build a cycle “superhighway”.

Abandoned Lime Bikes blocking the pavement around Soho Square, central London (Daniel Soho) (Daniel Soho)

Now Burnham and Alexander need to encourage other mayors to make a similar shift.

But the biggest responsibility for promoting this revolution falls not on central or local government, but on cyclists themselves. The law-abiding majority of cyclists should be the most judgemental about the behaviour of the minority who give us all a bad name.

For the sake of everyone’s quality of life, give way to pedestrians! Stop at red lights! Get off and walk across if you are that impatient! Put your headphones away! Park your Lime Bike in a sensible place! Pick up bikes that have fallen over!

You are ambassadors for the best thing that has happened to urban living since central heating and fitted carpets: do your bit.