Scarlett Johansson names role that caused her 'a lot of existential angst'

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Scarlett Johansson has revealed that her upcoming role in The Batman: Part II caused her a lot of existential angst and proved difficult to crack.

The film marks Johansson's DC Comics debut following her major role as Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reports suggest Johansson will play Gilda Dent alongside Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent and Robert Pattinson returning as Bruce Wayne.

Director Steven Soderbergh stepped in to direct the final weeks of principal photography after Matt Reeves stepped away due to a family matter.

The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled for theatrical release on 18 February 2028.

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Scarlett Johansson says secret role in The Batman II was ‘very hard to figure out’