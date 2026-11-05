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Scarlett Johansson names role that caused her 'a lot of existential angst'
By Annabel Nugent,3 days ago
- Scarlett Johansson has revealed that her upcoming role in The Batman: Part II caused her a lot of existential angst and proved difficult to crack.
- The film marks Johansson's DC Comics debut following her major role as Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Reports suggest Johansson will play Gilda Dent alongside Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent and Robert Pattinson returning as Bruce Wayne.
- Director Steven Soderbergh stepped in to direct the final weeks of principal photography after Matt Reeves stepped away due to a family matter.
- The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled for theatrical release on 18 February 2028.
IN FULL
Scarlett Johansson says secret role in The Batman II was ‘very hard to figure out’