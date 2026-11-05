Big John Fisher reveals dramatic weight loss after Eddie Hall's stark health warning

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Social media star Big John Fisher has opened up about his weight loss journey, which he embarked on after receiving a chilling warning from strongman Eddie Hall.

The 53-year-old, known as “the Boshfather” to fans due to his “bosh!” catchphrase, said he began gaining weight after his father died, describing food as a source of solace during a difficult period in his life.

Fisher, who became an internet sensation thanks in part to his enormous Chinese takeaway orders, revealed he has lost seven stone during an appearance on Good Morning Britainon Thursday.

“I’m still a big man, I used to be a fit man,” he told the hosts.

“I used to box as an amateur, I used to play football at a high level, so I was always fit as a young man.

Big John Fisher has revealed he has lost seven stone in his ongoing weight loss journey (Getty)

Big John is the father of professional boxer Johnny Fisher (Getty)

“When my dad passed away, I found solace in eating food; we had a lot of stress with work and money,” he explained.

“And when your dad is no longer there, someone you’ve worked with all your life, when he is no longer there, I found solace in food.

“It’s not an excuse; it’s a reason why I put so much weight on.

“The thing is, you don’t realise you’re putting the weight on as well; you still think you’re the same person, but you’re not.”

The Romford-based personality, whose oldest son is professional heavyweight boxer “The Romford Bull” Johnny Fisher, explained that he has transformed his eating habits over the past 12 months, cutting out carbohydrates and increasing his meat intake as part of his efforts to improve his health.

He has also enlisted the help of former World’s Strongest Man Hall, who delivered a stark warning about the potential consequences of his weight.

Big John recalled: “Eddie saw us one day and he said, ‘John, if you don’t lose weight within two years, you’ll be dead.’

“I’m still overweight, don’t get me wrong, I’ve still got a long way to go, but I was a lot bigger.”

The influencer’s efforts to get healthier have been documented for his family’s new reality television series Meet The Fishers, which launches on Paramount+ on Thursday.

The programme will offer viewers a glimpse into the lives of Fisher and his family, including his attempts to improve his fitness with Hall’s support.

Fisher has four children with his wife Charlotte: boxer Johnny, Will, Henry and Hetty, their youngest child and only daughter.