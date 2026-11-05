‘An insult to his culture': Italian chef fired after refusing to put pineapple on pizza

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Italian chef Davide Tamburella has lost a legal challenge against his dismissal from La Costa restaurant in Brisbane, Australia, after being sacked following his refusal to prepare ham and pineapple pizzas, an instruction he claimed was an insult to his culture.

Australia's Fair Work Commission dismissed Mr Tamburella's application alleging breach of the Fair Work Act because the claim was filed outside the prescribed time limit without meeting the criteria for exceptional circumstances.

The restaurant's management highlighted that the refusal occurred during a private function worth more than A$15,000 (£7,800), adding that the termination was also driven by broader performance concerns, including inappropriate language and communication issues.

The dismissal has severely impacted Mr Tamburella's residency plans, as it disrupted his employer-sponsored subclass 186 visa application over three years into the pathway, requiring him to restart the process.

La Costa managing director Elliot Ingram stated that there were wider factors behind the dismissal beyond a pizza topping, before the restaurant ultimately closed in July due to high regional operating costs.

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Italian chef sacked for refusing to put pineapple on pizza won’t get his job back