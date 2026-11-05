Voice of Logan airport winner crowned after battle of the Bostonians

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The battle to become the new voice of Boston’s Logan International Airport is officially over after Chris Donisi, a pipefitter from Burlington, Massachusetts, was crowned the winner on Thursday morning.

“I’m a home grown Boston guy, born just outside of the city in East Arlington,” Donisi said in a statement alongside a video of his audition. “And I don’t think I honestly deserve anything but I just know this city and its roots and how the people move and flow around here.”

He continued, “And everyone has always told me to do voice work so when I seen this I said what a perfect opportunity to give it a shot and how perfect it would be in my home town at Logan.”

Donisi was selected to read announcements at the airport in the distinctive local dialect after 6,000 people entered the contest.

Eight finalists included a public school teacher, a law student and a boxer, with the public facing the wicked hard choice of picking the winner.