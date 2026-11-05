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Boston
Voice of Logan airport winner crowned after battle of the Bostonians
By Brittney Donovan,2 days ago
- The battle to become the new voice of Boston’s Logan International Airport is officially over after Chris Donisi, a pipefitter from Burlington, Massachusetts, was crowned the winner on Thursday morning.
- “I’m a home grown Boston guy, born just outside of the city in East Arlington,” Donisi said in a statement alongside a video of his audition. “And I don’t think I honestly deserve anything but I just know this city and its roots and how the people move and flow around here.”
- He continued, “And everyone has always told me to do voice work so when I seen this I said what a perfect opportunity to give it a shot and how perfect it would be in my home town at Logan.”
- Donisi was selected to read announcements at the airport in the distinctive local dialect after 6,000 people entered the contest.
- Eight finalists included a public school teacher, a law student and a boxer, with the public facing the wicked hard choice of picking the winner.