Duchess plants cross in Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey

Wooden crosses marked with poppies have been planted at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey (Alberto Pezzaili/PA) PA Wire

The Duchess of Gloucester planted a cross in Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance to honour members of the Armed Forces who have lost their lives.

Birgitte attended the 98th annual event on Thursday on behalf of the Queen, who left Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday after a six-day visit with the King.

Before planting a cross, the duchess was met by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle, and veterans’ charity the Poppy Factory’s president, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

The Last Post sounded before a two-minute silence after Big Ben struck 11am.

Birgitte then met Defence Secretary Wes Streeting and veterans minister Calvin Bailey.

The Duchess of Gloucester, on behalf of the Queen, planted a cross during a visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey (Alberto Pezzaili/PA) (PA Wire)

The duchess toured plots where thousands of tiny crosses had been laid in memory of the fallen.

As she viewed them, including new plots representing Royal Army Medical Services and Lisbon Maru Memorial Association, she met service personnel, veterans and their families.

Among them was triple amputee Josh Boggi, a former soldier in the Royal Engineers.

The 40-year-old lost both legs and his right arm below the elbow when he stepped on an improvised explosive device as an Army corporal in Afghanistan in 2010.

After meeting the duchess, he told the Press Association: “I feel grateful to be here.

“I feel honoured to be here to represent the corps that I served with.

The duchess met veterans and serving personnel during her visit (Alberto Pezzaili/PA) (PA Wire)

“It’s always a bit of a sombre moment remembering, but I feel it’s important to come and remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The duchess also met the Staffordshire Regiment Association’s mascots – two black Staffordshire bull terriers, Sergeant Watchman VI and Private Watchman VII.

Their handler, Greg Hedges, described royal attendance at the event as “very nice” and said the duchess briefly petted both dogs.

He told PA: “When this parade first started, it was completely impromptu, and it was the widows and veterans who just came to this garden because it was a peaceful place then, and put crosses down.

“Then word got to Buckingham Palace, and the royalty came down to see what was going on, and from then on that’s why we’ve got this.”

The Field of Remembrance has been organised by the Poppy Factory, of which Camilla is patron, and held in the grounds of Westminster Abbey since November 1928.

The duchess met two dogs who are the Staffordshire Regiment Association’s mascots (Alberto Pezzaili/PA) (PA Wire)

At first, only a handful of poppies were planted around a single cross when the Poppy Factory’s founder, Major George Howson, took a group of wounded veterans, a tray of poppies and a collecting tin to the grounds of St Margaret’s Church near the Abbey.

Thousands of poppies on wooden symbols and tributes are now planted every year.

Amanda Shepard, chief executive of the Poppy Factory, said: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester took great care to review the plots and it was a tremendous honour to have her attend once again on behalf of our patron, Her Majesty The Queen.

“I am very proud of the Poppy Factory’s staff and volunteers for working so hard to organise another exemplary Field of Remembrance.

“This longstanding tradition remains an important part of our work as a charity, alongside our national services helping veterans and family members to feel healthier, more independent and better connected through employment.”