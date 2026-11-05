Fancy Batman's Batpod or Indiana Jones's hat? Iconic film memorabilia put up for auction

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Batman’s Batpod vehicle and the fedora worn in IndianaJones are among the cinematic items going up for auction in a sale estimated to realise £10 million in total value.

Propstore’s upcoming Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction features more than 1,400 lots, ranging from Batman’s costume to Jon Snow’s Longclaw sword and Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon dragon egg from Game Of Thrones.

The Batpod motorcycle featured in both The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012) carries a guide price of £450,000 to £900,000, while the suit worn by Christian Bale in Batman Begins (2005) is expected to fetch between £125,000 and £250,000.

The iconic Indiana Jones hat, worn on screen by Harrison Ford’s stunt double Vic Armstrong, is going under the hammer alongside a used stunt shirt from Armstrong’s personal collection, both featured in Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom (1984).

Together, the shirt and fedora are predicted to secure between £400,000 and £800,000, while an eight-foot bullwhip used by Indiana Jones in the same film is also going to auction with an estimated price tag of £200,000 to £400,000.

The Batpod motorcycle featured in both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises carries a guide price of £450,000 to £900,000 (PA)

Stephen Lane, founder and chief executive of Propstore, said: "The Batpod is an extraordinary feat of filmmaking and engineering, and a spectacular centrepiece for Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction.

"Bringing together Indiana Jones’ fedora, shirt, and bullwhip in the same catalogue is particularly exciting.

"These pieces define one of cinema’s most recognisable characters, and offering all three in a single auction is an extraordinary opportunity for collectors.

"With the fedora and shirt coming directly from legendary stunt performer Vic Armstrong’s personal collection, they also tell the story of the remarkable stunt work behind the adventure. We can’t wait to find new homes for these relics with collectors who will treasure their place in film history."

An eight-foot bullwhip from the film is also up for auction (PA Wire)

The Longclaw sword used by actor Kit Harington across Game Of Thrones between 2011 and 2019 carries an estimate of £50,000 to £100,000, whereas the dragon egg used by Emilia Clarke carries a guide price of £20,000 to £40,000.

The auction takes place across three days from 4 to 6 December, with the opening day hosting in-person bidding at Bafta’s 195 Piccadilly in London, alongside global telephone, internet, and absentee bidding options.

A public exhibition will also be hosted at The Cumberland Hotel in London from 19 to 22 November, offering fans an opportunity to view the items before they go on sale.