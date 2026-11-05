Majority of Brits now back closer ties with EU over US 'special relationship'

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The latest British Social Attitudes survey reveals a significant generational divide in civic duty, showing that only 22 per cent of Britons aged 16 to 34 view military service during a national crisis as highly important, compared with 45 per cent of those aged 55 and over.

For the first time in the four-decade history of the survey, a record 56 per cent majority of the British public favours increased defence spending, with support rising significantly across all major political party voters.

Younger generations demonstrate marked scepticism towards traditional Western allies, with 79 per cent of 18 to 34-year-olds viewing the United States and 82 per cent viewing Israel as serious threats to world peace.

Public apprehension regarding the United States has escalated rapidly, with 74 per cent of Britons now considering the US a serious threat to global stability following Donald Trump's return to the presidency, up from 35 per cent in 2024.

In light of growing transatlantic uncertainty and international conflict, 53 per cent of Britons support prioritising closer strategic and security ties with the European Union over reliance on the United States.

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Gen Z won’t fight for Britain in the event of war, new poll finds