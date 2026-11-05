More than 3,000 tarantulas hidden in socks seized at airport

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More than 3,000 tarantulas hidden inside socks were seized from the suitcases of two German citizens and a Polish citizen who were about to board a flight from Peru to Germany.

Peru’s National Forestry and Wildlife Service (Serfor) released footage showing customs officials discovering the arachnids, which were at different stages of development, after an anonymous tip prompted an investigation.

Serfor official Cora Suarez said authorities found between 15 and 22 socks in each suitcase, with different numbers and species of tarantulas in each sock, adding that the animals are sought after for their colours and size and may have been destined for collectors.

Peru's environmental crimes police detained the three foreign nationals after intercepting them as they were checking in for their flight. Authorities said they face criminal proceedings led by the Specialised Environmental Prosecutor's Office.