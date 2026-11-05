Tributes pour in after provocative Caligula director Tinto Brass dies

Italian film director Tinto Brass at Moscow International Film Festival 2000 Getty

Tinto Brass, the Italian film director best known for sexually explicit historical dramas Caligula and Salon Kitty, which sparked controversy and repeated clashes with censors, has died aged 93.

His death was announced by his family on Wednesday, according to Italian news agency Ansa. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Brass spent more than five decades working in cinema, beginning his career in experimental filmmaking before becoming internationally renowned for his provocative erotic films.

Over the course of his career, he worked with some of European cinema’s most recognisable actors and became embroiled in a lengthy dispute over his 1979 film Caligula, which was ultimately released in a version he had not approved.

Born into a Venetian family of artists, Brass initially studied law before turning to filmmaking in the late 1950s.

Tinto Brass (pictured in 2010) was best known for his sexually explicit historical dramas (Getty)

He moved to Paris, where he worked as an archivist at the Cinémathèque Française, an institution dedicated to preserving and screening films.

While there, he met Italian neorealist director Roberto Rossellini and went on to work as an assistant on his 1959 war drama General della Rovere.

Brass made his directorial debut in 1963 with In Capo al Mondo, later renamed Chi Lavora è Perduto. The film follows an unemployed young man struggling with society’s expectations.

Set in Venice, it received an enthusiastic response at the Venice Film Festival but ran into problems with Italian censors. The dispute marked the beginning of a series of confrontations with censorship authorities that would follow Brass throughout his career.

During the late 1960s and early 1970s, Brass spent considerable time in London, where he directed several English-language productions.

Malcolm McDowell and Helen Mirren starred in Brass’s most famous film, ‘Caligula' (Penthouse Films International LLC)

These included the 1967 erotic thriller Deadly Sweet, starring French actor Jean-Louis Trintignant and Swedish actor Ewa Aulin. The film follows Bernard (Trintignant), a French actor in London for work, who meets a striking young woman (Aulin) standing over the corpse of a murdered nightclub owner.

His efforts to uncover the killer draw him into the city’s criminal underworld.

Deadly Sweet screened out of competition at the Venice International Film Festival in 1967. A restored version was presented at the festival earlier this year in tribute to Brass.

He went on to direct Attraction in 1969 and Dropout in 1970, continuing to explore experimental and sexually provocative cinema.

Brass achieved wider international recognition with the 1976 erotic war drama Salon Kitty, starring Helmut Berger. Set in Nazi-era Berlin, the film depicts a luxury brothel used by German intelligence officers to gather information about influential clients.

His most widely recognised – and disputed – production, however, was Caligula, the historical drama starring Malcolm McDowell, Helen Mirren, John Gielgud and Peter O’Toole.

Centred on the Roman emperor Caligula, the film became notorious for its explicit sexual content and the bitter disagreements surrounding its production and release.

The project was financed by Penthousemagazine founder Bob Guccione and based on a screenplay by American writer Gore Vidal.

Brass attended the 20th Rome Film Festival with Isabella Rossellini (left) last year at the age of 92 (Getty)

Disagreements between Brass, Vidal and Guccione escalated during production, eventually resulting in the director losing control of the finished film. Guccione subsequently added explicit material that had been filmed separately, after the principal cast had completed their work.

Brass and Vidal objected to the changes and sought to distance themselves from the production. The version eventually released differed substantially from the film Brass had intended to make.

The controversy surrounding Caligula continued for decades, with the film receiving renewed attention following the release of Caligula: The Ultimate Cut in 2024.

The reconstruction, overseen by art historian Thomas Negovan, used previously unseen footage from the original production to create a substantially different version of the historical drama.

McDowell, who played the Roman emperor, is also known for his starring role in Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange, while Mirren later won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Elizabeth II in The Queen.

Despite the controversy, Brass continued directing films exploring sexuality and relationships.

In 1983, he released The Key, an adaptation of a novel by Japanese writer Jun'ichirō Tanizaki, starring Italian actor Stefania Sandrelli.

The film marked a further shift towards stories examining sexual desire and personal liberation, themes that became increasingly prominent in his later work.

His subsequent productions included Black Angel in 2002 and Fallo in 2003, both of which continued his exploration of sexuality through female characters.

Brass is survived by his wife, Caterina Varzi, and his two children, Bonifacio Brass and Beatrice Brass.