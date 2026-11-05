Australian Formula One champion Alan Jones dies following 'short illness'

Alan Jones has died at the age of 80 following a brief illness PA

Alan Jones, the 1980 Formula One world champion, died on Thursday, only a few days after his 80th birthday.

He remains the last Australian to win the F1 title and was only the second Australian to win the championship after Sir Jack Brabham.

“We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Alan, who passed away on 5 November following a short illness,” his wife Amanda Butler-Davis said.

“He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for.

“Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.

“Through his achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track, Alan left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe.

“As a family, we would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who was part of Alan’s journey for the many years of friendship, love and support. He was incredibly fortunate to have so many wonderful people around him.”

Alan Jones, 1980 Formula One world champion, in West Kingsdown, Britain, August 21, 1985 (Reuters)

Born in Melbourne, the son of a racing driver, Jones headed to Europe to further his ambitions and made his Formula One debut in a Hesketh at the 1975 Spanish Grand Prix.

He took the first of his 12 race wins in Austria for the Shadow team in 1977, but his career was largely undistinguished until he joined Williams in 1978.

Jones won five world championship races in the 1980 season and finished on the podium in all but one of the races he completed to clinch the title ahead of Brazilian Nelson Piquet.

After an unsuccessful title defence in 1981, he headed back to Australia and bought a farm. Homesickness and a dislike for the British weather played a part.

Alan Jones, Stirling Moss, and Jack Brabham (AP)

Still, Jones was soon bored of his new life as a cattle breeder and made a one-off F1 comeback in 1983 with Arrows before returning with Haas. The car wasn’t competitive and Jones had a best finish of fourth before leaving F1 again in 1986.

Away from F1, Jones won the 1978 Can-Am sportscar title and was third in his only IndyCar race in 1983. Jones kept racing in Australia’s V8 Supercars series until 2002, when he was 55.

Jones stayed around the paddock as a TV commentator and race steward but was critical of modern drivers, whom he called “prima donnas” and “too corporate.”

Jones is survived by his wife and six children.