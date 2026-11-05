Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
TV

The Pitt dealt blow in lawsuit over similarities with ER

By Louis Chilton,

2 days ago
  • A US appeals court has allowed a lawsuit brought by Michael Crichton’s widow against the HBO drama The Pittto proceed to a jury trial.
  • Sherri Crichton claims that The Pitt is an unauthorised reboot of ER, violating a 1994 contract requiring approval for any spin-offs.
  • Judges rejected an appeal to throw out the case, citing “clear similarities” between both emergency room series.
  • Warner Bros Television remains a defendant, but individual creators, including star Noah Wyle, were removed from the lawsuit.
  • The Pitt has been a major award-winning hit for HBO and is scheduled to return for a third season next year.

IN FULL

Court rules that ER and The Pitt have ‘clear similarities’ after legal challenge from ER creator’s widow

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments