The Pitt dealt blow in lawsuit over similarities with ER

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A US appeals court has allowed a lawsuit brought by Michael Crichton’s widow against the HBO drama The Pittto proceed to a jury trial.

Sherri Crichton claims that The Pitt is an unauthorised reboot of ER, violating a 1994 contract requiring approval for any spin-offs.

Judges rejected an appeal to throw out the case, citing “clear similarities” between both emergency room series.

Warner Bros Television remains a defendant, but individual creators, including star Noah Wyle, were removed from the lawsuit.

The Pitt has been a major award-winning hit for HBO and is scheduled to return for a third season next year.

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Court rules that ER and The Pitt have ‘clear similarities’ after legal challenge from ER creator’s widow