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Politics
Burnham ‘confident’ after Trump trounced in US midterm elections
By Sophie Wingate,2 days ago
- Andy Burnham stated his confidence has been boosted by US president Donald Trump’s Republican midterm election defeats, citing a global shift away from populism.
- Donald Trump's party lost control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives following major losses in traditional strongholds.
- The prime minister noted that the global political pendulum is swinging away from populism as voters seek more hopeful and unified leadership.
- Mr Burnham emphasised that the election outcomes present an opportunity to refocus on the cost-of-living crisis affecting voters worldwide.
- He highlighted that addressing cost-of-living pressures also requires finding resolutions to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.