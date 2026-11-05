Burnham ‘confident’ after Trump trounced in US midterm elections

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Andy Burnham stated his confidence has been boosted by US president Donald Trump’s Republican midterm election defeats, citing a global shift away from populism.

Donald Trump's party lost control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives following major losses in traditional strongholds.

The prime minister noted that the global political pendulum is swinging away from populism as voters seek more hopeful and unified leadership.

Mr Burnham emphasised that the election outcomes present an opportunity to refocus on the cost-of-living crisis affecting voters worldwide.

He highlighted that addressing cost-of-living pressures also requires finding resolutions to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.