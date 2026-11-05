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Politics

Burnham ‘confident’ after Trump trounced in US midterm elections

By Sophie Wingate,

2 days ago
  • Andy Burnham stated his confidence has been boosted by US president Donald Trump’s Republican midterm election defeats, citing a global shift away from populism.
  • Donald Trump's party lost control of both the US Senate and the House of Representatives following major losses in traditional strongholds.
  • The prime minister noted that the global political pendulum is swinging away from populism as voters seek more hopeful and unified leadership.
  • Mr Burnham emphasised that the election outcomes present an opportunity to refocus on the cost-of-living crisis affecting voters worldwide.
  • He highlighted that addressing cost-of-living pressures also requires finding resolutions to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
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