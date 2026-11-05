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Berkeley
Plainclothes ICE agents arrest UC Berkeley student at airport gate as she boards flight
By Owen Scott,2 days ago
- Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 23-year-old UC Berkeley student Paula Valentina Albornoz Hernandez at San Francisco International Airport as she waited for a flight.
- The Department of Homeland Security said the Colombian national overstayed her visitor visa, which expired in March 2023, and will remain in custody pending removal proceedings.
- Her attorneys noted that she holds a valid U.S. work permit and has a pending asylum claim following severe gender-based violence in Colombia.
- Albornoz Hernandez is being held at the California City Detention Facility, which legal advocates have criticized for inhumane conditions and poor medical care.
- Centro Legal de la Raza filed a federal habeas corpus petition claiming the arrest violated constitutional rights, while UC Berkeley leadership works to support her release.
IN FULL
ICE arrests foreign college student at airport as she is heading on vacation with her boyfriend
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