Enzo Maresca addresses Gianluigi Donnarumma form after latest Man City blunder

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s form has been mixed this season PA Wire

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca insists Gianluigi Donnarumma has his full backing and is not concerned about the goalkeeper’s form.

Donnarumma was at fault for one of the goals conceded in City’s 3-2 victory at RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday when he allowed a shot to beat him at his near post.

There were also a couple of other uncomfortable moments for the Italy number one, who has made a number of uncharacteristic errors this season.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain keeper did also make a fine save and Maresca is confident the 27-year-old will get back to his best.

Maresca said: “It’s not a concern, but it’s a mistake. We recognise that, he knows that it’s a mistake, but now it’s 48 hours (before) Nottingham Forest away, we need to be focused on that.”

Asked if he was thinking of reviewing the position during the upcoming international break, Maresca told reporters at a press conference: “I’m not, to be honest. Seriously, at the moment I’m not thinking about the international break and goalkeeper situation because we are talking about a mistake.

“A few minutes before the mistake he has made a save that any keeper in the world is not going to do. So it’s always a balance.

“Gigio knows that the first goal was not good but, again, he’s going to do better.”

City boss Maresca is concerned about some of the goals being conceded by his side (Martin Rickedtt/PA)

Maresca accepts that his side needs to stop conceding “silly goals”.

City led twice through a Castello Lukeba own goal and Enzo Fernandez header but were pegged back by Ridle Baku and Antonio Nusa. They hit back again to win through Erling Haaland in the 78th minute.

Maresca said: “I think that both goals are quite silly goals that we can avoid.

“I think we are creating, since day one, many chances in each game but we need to avoid conceding silly goals.

“But I’m new here. I need to know the players, they need to know me. It’s four months that we are together.

“That’s why I’m so happy, so confident, because we can only improve after this short period.”

Maresca had warned before the game that his side could not only rely on Haaland to score their goals but the Norwegian was once again in the right place at the right time.

Erling Haaland won the game for City (Robert Michael/DPA via Press Association)

Haaland had been relatively quiet, touching the ball only 12 times before sliding on to Elliot Anderson’s perfectly-weighted through ball to settle the contest.

It was his 14th goal of the season and his 62nd in 61 career Champions League appearances. It was also his 176th for City, putting him within one of equalling Eric Brook as the club’s second-highest goalscorer.

Maresca said: “It’s always important that he’s in the game. We know that at any moment he can help us, he can score goals.

“We scored more goals with different players, and we created so many chances that unfortunately we missed, but again we’re happy with the three points because Champions League away in Germany is always difficult.”