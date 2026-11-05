Outrage as £65k-a-year private school closes without warning

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Dorset MPs are urging the Department for Education to investigate the sudden closure of Leweston School, a historic private school near Sherborne.

The Catholic boarding and day school, which charges up to £14,990 per term, closed unexpectedly after the October half-term, giving no advance notice to staff, parents, or local authorities.

The decision has impacted nearly 600 pupils, leaving parents out of pocket and staff unpaid without warning.

Concept Education, which took over the school recently, claimed the closure was caused by severe pre-existing financial difficulties and unforeseen operational issues.

A working group comprising parents, pupils, and staff has been established to protest the closure and campaign to reopen the institution.

IN FULL

Calls for inquiry after historic UK private school shuts with no warning