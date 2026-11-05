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Politics
France braced for biggest protests yet as nationwide strike disrupts travel
By Amelia Neath,2 days ago
- Hundreds of thousands of protesters are taking to the streets across France following a nationwide general strike called by trade unions.
- Rail operator SNCF has warned of significant disruption to regional TER, Intercités, and Paris commuter train services, although high-speed TGV routes face only minor impacts.
- Eurostar expects to operate a near-normal service, but has advised travellers on connecting French rail journeys to check for updates before setting off.
- Air travel remains largely unaffected after the civil aviation authority DGAC confirmed it has not requested any flight schedule reductions from airlines.
- The UK Foreign Office has issued a travel warning advising visitors to avoid large crowds and remain aware of potential transport disruptions.
IN FULL
Passengers face train travel disruption in France as nationwide strike called