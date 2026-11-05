France braced for biggest protests yet as nationwide strike disrupts travel

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Hundreds of thousands of protesters are taking to the streets across France following a nationwide general strike called by trade unions.

Rail operator SNCF has warned of significant disruption to regional TER, Intercités, and Paris commuter train services, although high-speed TGV routes face only minor impacts.

Eurostar expects to operate a near-normal service, but has advised travellers on connecting French rail journeys to check for updates before setting off.

Air travel remains largely unaffected after the civil aviation authority DGAC confirmed it has not requested any flight schedule reductions from airlines.

The UK Foreign Office has issued a travel warning advising visitors to avoid large crowds and remain aware of potential transport disruptions.

IN FULL

Passengers face train travel disruption in France as nationwide strike called