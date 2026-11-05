Multiple flights diverted after more bomb threats across Europe – what we know

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A series of bomb threats forced multiple emergency flight landings across Europe on Thursday morning.

Flights originating from cities including London, Dublin, Madrid, Copenhagen and Helsinki were diverted to France, Bulgaria, and Belgium.

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome landed safely near Paris, while other diverted aircraft landed in Sofia, Plovdiv, and Brussels. Two flights bound for Milan were among those that landed safely following security alerts across the region.

Threats made to UK flights have now been fully resolved, according to the government.

A government spokesperson reassured the public that the UK maintains one of the world's most robust aviation security systems, with the Metropolitan Police's Aviation Policing Command currently reviewing the situation and liaising with relevant authorities.

IN FULL

More flights forced into emergency landings across Europe after bomb threats