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Logan child actor praises 'incredibly protective' Hugh Jackman for on-set behaviour
By Louis Chilton,2 days ago
- Actor Dafne Keen has revealed she was offered cocaine at Hollywood wrap parties when she was just 11 years old.
- Speaking on the Inside of You podcast, the 21-year-old actor explained that witnessing substance abuse as a child led her to avoid drugs and alcohol in adulthood.
- Keen praised her Logan co-star Hugh Jackman, describing him as an incredibly protective parental figure on set.
- She recalled how Jackman ensured her working hours were respected and shielded her from any behind-the-scenes tensions.
- The pair recently reunited on screen when Keen made a cameo appearance in the 2024 film Deadpool & Wolverine.
IN FULL
Logan star Dafne Keen ‘offered cocaine at 11 years old’ at Hollywood parties