Scarlett Johansson says secret role in The Batman II was ‘very hard to figure out’

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Scarlett Johansson has tackled some seriously tough roles in her career, characters that have pushed her emotional range and physical endurance. Now, she has hinted that her forthcoming role in The Batman: Part II will be no exception.

The actor, who was nominated twice in one year for two Oscars, for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, has described how the new part istaking her outside her comfort zone.

Johansson, 41, told Entertainment Tonight that her role in the DC Comics sequel brought on “a lot of existential angst, for some reason”.

“It was very hard to figure out,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know why, whether it was just the role or it was just where I am in my life, but it was just hard to crack it. And that’s all I can say about it.”

Johansson’s part in the DC Comics sequel – a follow up to his 2022 movie The Batman, which introduced Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero – has been shrouded in mystery since it was announced earlier this year. Reports emerged, however, claiming that she would be playing Gilda Dent, the wife of Gotham district attorney Harvey Dent, played by Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan’s iterations.

Her role in the film was confirmed back in May by director Matt Reeves, who shared a GIF of the actor in the 2013 Jonathan Glazer sci-fi flick Under the Skin, in which she played an alien sent to Glasgow.

It will be Johansson’s DC Comics debut, having been pivotal to the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow.

Also confirmed to be starring in the forthcoming superhero movie are Sebastian Stan and Brian Tyree Henry, with Stan reportedly playing Harvey Dent.

Scarlett Johansson as the Black Widow in the MCU (Disney)

According to Reeves, the sequel will primarily follow Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne after the first film mostly focused on his Batman incarnation.

“Once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch,” Reeves said in an interview last year. “But I never wanted to lose [Pattinson] at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.”

It was announced last month that production on The Batman II had been paused after Reeves was forced to step away due to a “family matter”.

Since then, Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh has stepped in to direct the final few weeks of principal photography.

The film is now scheduled for a theatrical release on 18 February 2028.