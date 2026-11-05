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Tennis
Alexander Zverev reacts to 'worst' performance in first match as world No 1
By Kieran Jackson,2 days ago
- Alexander Zverev has expressed frustration at feeling forced to justify his position as the new men's world number one.
- The German player reached the top of the rankings following a breakthrough season featuring his first two Grand Slam titles at the French Open and US Open.
- His rise to the top came during an injury-hit year for rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, with Zverev becoming the first year-end world number one without a Masters 1000 title in that year.
- Zverev suffered a 7-5(5), 6-2 defeat to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Masters, labelling it one of his worst performances in recent months.
- He will now aim to end his season on a high at the ATP Finals in Turin and the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna.
IN FULL
Alexander Zverev ‘annoyed’ by reaction to him becoming men’s world No 1