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Tennis

Alexander Zverev reacts to 'worst' performance in first match as world No 1

By Kieran Jackson,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RsRlY_1GmuaUcw00
Zverez lost his first match as world No 1 Reuters
  • Alexander Zverev has expressed frustration at feeling forced to justify his position as the new men's world number one.
  • The German player reached the top of the rankings following a breakthrough season featuring his first two Grand Slam titles at the French Open and US Open.
  • His rise to the top came during an injury-hit year for rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, with Zverev becoming the first year-end world number one without a Masters 1000 title in that year.
  • Zverev suffered a 7-5(5), 6-2 defeat to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti at the Paris Masters, labelling it one of his worst performances in recent months.
  • He will now aim to end his season on a high at the ATP Finals in Turin and the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna.

IN FULL

Alexander Zverev ‘annoyed’ by reaction to him becoming men’s world No 1

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