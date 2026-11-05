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F1
F1 champion Kimi Antonelli reveals Ayrton Senna tribute ahead of Brazilian GP
By Will Castle,2 days ago
- Kimi Antonelli became Formula 1’s youngest world champion after securing third place in Mexico City to wrap up the title with four races remaining.
- The 20-year-old Italian arrived in Sao Paulo to pay tribute to his idol Ayrton Senna, posing alongside Senna's family inside the late driver's 1986 Lotus.
- Antonelli will wear a special commemorative helmet during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to mark 35 years since Senna's first home victory in Brazil.
- Despite winning the title and earning the right to use the number one next season, Antonelli will retain number 12 in honour of Senna.
- Mercedes can secure the constructors' championship this weekend if Antonelli and teammate George Russell outscore Ferrari by three points or more.
IN FULL
Kimi Antonelli plans Ayrton Senna tribute in Sao Paulo to mark first race as world champion