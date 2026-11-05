Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Celebrities

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 line-up revealed – with a surprise Celebrity Traitors star

By Tom Murray,

3 days ago
  • Capital Breakfast has announced the artist line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 at The O2 in London.
  • Major acts performing over the weekend include Lewis Capaldi, Becky Hill, Teddy Swims, Tinie Tempah, Jason Derulo, and Leona Lewis.
  • John Legend, Jorja Smith, Ashe, Freya Skye, Mulaa Joans, and boyband December 10 are among those making their event debuts.
  • Returning favourites include Tom Grennan making his eighth appearance at the concert, alongside Jason Derulo and Clean Bandit making their sixth.
  • Meanwhile, Celebrity Traitorswinner Sebastian “Bash” Croft, who released his debut single in 2025, is putting on a “special performance”.
  • Find the full line-up here.
Add to Preferred Sources

Comments