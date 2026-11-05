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Celebrities
Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 line-up revealed – with a surprise Celebrity Traitors star
By Tom Murray,3 days ago
- Capital Breakfast has announced the artist line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 at The O2 in London.
- Major acts performing over the weekend include Lewis Capaldi, Becky Hill, Teddy Swims, Tinie Tempah, Jason Derulo, and Leona Lewis.
- John Legend, Jorja Smith, Ashe, Freya Skye, Mulaa Joans, and boyband December 10 are among those making their event debuts.
- Returning favourites include Tom Grennan making his eighth appearance at the concert, alongside Jason Derulo and Clean Bandit making their sixth.
- Meanwhile, Celebrity Traitorswinner Sebastian “Bash” Croft, who released his debut single in 2025, is putting on a “special performance”.
- Find the full line-up here.