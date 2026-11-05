Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2026 line-up revealed – with a surprise Celebrity Traitors star

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Capital Breakfast has announced the artist line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2026 at The O2 in London.

Major acts performing over the weekend include Lewis Capaldi, Becky Hill, Teddy Swims, Tinie Tempah, Jason Derulo, and Leona Lewis.

John Legend, Jorja Smith, Ashe, Freya Skye, Mulaa Joans, and boyband December 10 are among those making their event debuts.

Returning favourites include Tom Grennan making his eighth appearance at the concert, alongside Jason Derulo and Clean Bandit making their sixth.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Traitorswinner Sebastian “Bash” Croft, who released his debut single in 2025, is putting on a “special performance”.

Find the full line-up here.