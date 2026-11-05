Poundland owners issue update on ‘challenged and vulnerable’ high-street chain

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The US owners of Poundland say the high street chain remains “challenged and vulnerable” after holding talks with ministers.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Gordon Brothers said they are still in “active discussions” with interested suitors after the business filed a notice to appoint administrators last week, putting the future of its roughly 11,000 workers at risk.

The notice of intention gives the business 10 working days of breathing space from creditors to secure a potential rescue deal before potentially entering insolvency.

Gordon Brothers, which only bought Poundland last year for £1 and launched a sale process for the company at the start of September, is under pressure to accept a bid to save the retailer, which is on the brink of collapse despite receiving solvent takeover offers.

Advisers are still in talks with parties interested in buying the brand and swathes of stores, around two months after a sale process was launched.

Poundland owner Gordon Brothers said the business is ‘challenged and vulnerable’ (PA)

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Gordon Brothers said: “We are pursuing all avenues through the sale process to find a solution which protects as many jobs as possible and preserves value.

“Work continues at pace, engaging in active discussions on offers with interested parties.

“When Gordon Brothers acquired the business, it was in distress and required a radical restructure, urgent operational change and significant funding, which we provided to support the company’s ability to trade.

“In spite of our efforts and the tremendous efforts of management to deliver a turnaround, the business remains challenged and vulnerable to any potential downturn in future trading.

“Our intent throughout the comprehensive sale process has been to protect as many jobs as possible and preserve value in order to deliver the best available outcome for the people, creditors and local communities who care about this business as much as we do.”

Andy Burnham said the owners need to find a ‘practical solution’ to keep stores open and save jobs (PA)

On Wednesday, executives from Gordon Brothers and Poundland separately held meetings with ministers regarding the future of the retailer.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the owners need to find a “practical solution” to keep stores open and save jobs.

Asked what his message was to Poundland’s executives, Mr Burnham said: “Focus on the people in your employment.

“Meet with the Business Secretary because we are setting up that meeting. Come up with a practical solution that saves jobs and saves those stores because many of them are viable propositions.

“They’re on high streets. They matter in our communities. There is a solution to be found here. Sit down with us and let’s find it.”

He said the government was “prepared to find what we can do” to help save the chain.