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Will Matheus Cunha receive Uefa punishment for not going straight down tunnel after red card?
By Simon Peach,3 days ago
- Matheus Cunha will avoid additional Uefa punishment for failing to immediately go to the dressing room after being sent off during Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Roma.
- The Brazilian forward became the first player in Champions League history to win a penalty, score a goal, and be sent off in the same match.
- Cunha received two yellow cards in quick succession after removing his shirt while celebrating his late winner and committing a subsequent foul.
- Uefa confirmed that Cunha will only serve an automatic one-match suspension against Sporting Lisbon as the incident was omitted from official reports.
- Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick praised Cunha's match-winning impact and dedication despite his late dismissal.
IN FULL
Man United latest: Michael Carrick’s job saved by brilliant Champions League comeback against Roma