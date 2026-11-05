Will Matheus Cunha receive Uefa punishment for not going straight down tunnel after red card?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Matheus Cunha will avoid additional Uefa punishment for failing to immediately go to the dressing room after being sent off during Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Roma.

The Brazilian forward became the first player in Champions League history to win a penalty, score a goal, and be sent off in the same match.

Cunha received two yellow cards in quick succession after removing his shirt while celebrating his late winner and committing a subsequent foul.

Uefa confirmed that Cunha will only serve an automatic one-match suspension against Sporting Lisbon as the incident was omitted from official reports.

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick praised Cunha's match-winning impact and dedication despite his late dismissal.

IN FULL

Man United latest: Michael Carrick’s job saved by brilliant Champions League comeback against Roma