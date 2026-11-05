Boost for UK holidaymakers as pound hits its highest level since Brexit

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The sterling effective exchange rate index has reached 86.4, hitting its highest level against 18 major currencies since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

£1 was worth €1.1334 exactly a year ago, while today it is worth €1.1981 - a rise of more then 5.7 per cent. The pound is also worth 3.5 per cent more US dollars than a year ago.

A stronger pound is better for Britons when buying on holiday, or importing from overseas.

The currency boost comes ahead of an expected Bank of England decision to raise interest rates.

The BoE will confirm the index reading on Thursday, after the results of the interest rate vote is announced.

IN FULL

Pound reaches highest value since Brexit as interest rates set to rise