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Is the Bank of England set to raise interest rates and when is the announcement?
By Anna Wise,3 days ago
- The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to increase interest rates from 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent on Thursday, marking the first rate hike since August 2023.
- Pressure to tighten monetary policy has mounted after CPI inflation reached an 11-month high of 3.5 per cent in September, well above the central bank's 2 per cent target.
- Rising fuel costs driven by conflict in the Middle East and upcoming increases to Ofgem's energy price cap are expected to keep inflation elevated this winter.
- Economists view the rate hike as a vital measure to guard against temporary energy price shocks translating into permanent price rises across the retail sector.
- The decision comes alongside signs of underlying economic resilience, including a drop in UK unemployment to 4.7 per cent and unexpected GDP growth of 0.1 per cent in August.
IN FULL
Bank of England expected to hike interest rates for first time in three years