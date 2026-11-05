World champion Kimi Antonelli plans tribute to Ayrton Senna in Sao Paulo

Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the shoulders of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Wire

Kimi Antonelli will pay tribute to Ayrton Senna this weekend as he arrives in Sao Paulo having emulated his racing hero by becoming world champion.

The 20-year-old claimed his place in history as Formula One’s youngest world champion last weekend, with third in Mexico City enough to wrap up the title with four scheduled rounds to spare.

Antonelli headed straight to Sao Paulo and posted a picture on Tuesday of him alongside his mum and dad and Senna’s family, sat inside the great Brazilian’s famed 1986 Lotus.

The Italian watched videos of Senna as a child and visited the grave of the three-time champion – who died at Imola just down the road from Antonelli’s birthplace of Bologna – during last year’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

This year he will run with a helmet dedicated to Senna.

“I will have a special happening for Brazil, for Ayrton,” Antonelli said.

“Also because it’s going to be 35 years ever since he won for the first time in Brazil.

“I think it’s one of my best helmets that I’ve made. So hopefully you guys, everyone, will like it.

“It’s going to be a very special weekend. I’m very much looking forward to it. The support from Brazil has been incredible, not only this year but already from last year.”

Antonelli celebrates in Mexico (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

As world champion, Antonelli has the right to run the number one on his car next season but has said that he will stick with 12 – the number most famously associated with Senna.

Antonelli and team-mate George Russell will bid to add the constructors’ championship to the Mercedes trophy cabinet this weekend.

The Silver Arrows need to outscore Ferrari by three points or more to clinch the title.