Jake Paul will ‘hang up the gloves’ if he is beaten by Cedric Doumbe

Jake Paul suffered a broken jaw in his last fight against Anthony Joshua (JC Ruiz/PA) PA Archive

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he will “hang up the gloves and call it a day” if he loses to MMA world champion Cedric Doumbe in his return to the ring on Christmas Eve.

Paul is planning a comeback after Anthony Joshua broke his jaw during a sixth-round stoppage at the end of 2025.

The 29-year-old American – who also previously lost to Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy – is set to take on Doumbe in a professionally sanctioned eight-round cruiserweight bout at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 24.

Paul maintains if he is beaten by the former two-time Glory welterweight world champion in kickboxing, who has only boxed once before in 2015, then it will be time for him to step away from the sport for good.

“All jokes aside, this is a dangerous fight,” Paul said in a video post on his social media accounts.

“Cedric has been in there with killers his whole career. He’s a two-time world champion and he’s not scared of anybody, including me ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’, but this is my sport. No kicks, no takedowns, and no glass on the floor, we checked.

“If he wins, I will hang up the gloves and call it a day, but if he loses, the man who calls himself ‘The Best’ just got beat up by a YouTuber with a titanium jaw.

“So Cedric Doumbe, I, Jake Joseph Paul, will knock you out, embarrass you and defeat you on Christmas Eve. This fight is not going the distance and someone is getting put to sleep in the Middle East and it’s not Santa.”